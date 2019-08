Censor.NET reports citing the US Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet report.

"USS Porter DDG 78 started their transit into the Black Sea. This marks the 6th time in 2019 that a US Navy ship will be there" the report reads.

According to the report, these deployments maintain the strong relationships that are necessary for regional stability.

See more: Zelenskyi, Erdogan discuss return of captured sailors, Crimea. PHOTOS