 Ukrainian Politics
 President Zelenskyi meets with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. PHOTOS

The meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople has been held in Istanbul.

"We are glad to welcome you to the Ecumenical Patriarchate. We congratulate you on your election as the President and believe in your successful service at this position," Patriarch Bartholomew congratulated the Ukrainian President

After the talks and the lunch given in honor of the President of Ukraine, Patriarch Bartholomew took Volodymyr Zelenskyi to the St. George's Cathedral.

"We spoke about all the disturbing things. I am very glad that we enjoy such strong support here not only at the political level," Zelenskyi said, leaving the Patriarchate.

On August 7-8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi makes a state visit to the Republic of Turkey.

