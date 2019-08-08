 Zelenskyi, Erdogan discuss return of captured sailors, Crimea. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citimg head of state's website.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a joint briefing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday, August 7.

"We have devoted a lot of time to the safety of navigation in the Black Sea. This is a very important issue for both Black Sea countries. We have to ensure the safety of navigation, economic activity, and transport. We also discussed the issue of the return of our sailors," the Ukrainian president said.





Photo: president.gov.ua