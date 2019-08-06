 Swiss delegation visits Donbas. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"Colonel Urs Sulser, a military attaché at the Embassy of the Swiss Confederation in Ukraine, has visited the area of the Joint Forces Operation. During the visit, the military attaché visited the Zolote checkpoint where he was informed about the peculiarities of the work of all checkpoints within Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the procedure for crossing the contact line by different categories of citizens," the report said.

It notes that Sulser visited a military hospital in the JFO area where he got acquainted with the organizational structure of the JFO medical care system, the algorithm and peculiarities of rendering medical aid to the Ukrainian military. The delegation also met with the leadership of Luhansk Regional State Administration, representatives of NGO Vostok SOS, the staff of the Security Service of Ukraine, and representatives of the OSCE.

Read more: JFO commander meets with OSCE delegation to discuss ceasefire in Donbas





