 31 mines found near destroyed bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska. PHOTO

"Two squads of the main directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Luhansk region will be involved in this work. During this period, representatives of the Ukrainian side of the JCCC [Joint Center for Control and Coordination] received security guarantees from representatives of the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region for inspection of sections of the area near the destroyed bridge," the report said.

The squads have already cleared 0.13 hectares of the territory of mines and found 31 explosive items.

