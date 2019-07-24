EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  3029
All about:G-7 (51) Zelenskyi (234) ambassador (111) European Union (1126)

 Zelenskyi, G7 Ambassadors, EU, NATO discuss support of Ukraine’s reforms. PHOTO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi discussed the support for the reforms in Ukraine with the Ambassadors of the G7 countries (USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan), as well as the European Union and the NATO.

Censor.NET reports citing head of state website.

During the meeting, President Zelenskyi thanked the diplomatic representatives for the participation of international observers in the snap elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on July 21, 2019.

"This is not the first election in Ukraine that passed peacefully, democratically, and it is also due to the international observers. Thank you for your help," Zelenskyi noted.

The president informed the meeting participants about the situation in Donbas and the latest steps on the disengagement of forces around Stanytsia Luhanska.

Read more: Zelenskyi congratulates Johnson on becoming next UK Prime Minister

Zelenskyi also noted that the necessary condition for further progress in resolving the conflict is the observance of the ceasefire regime.

Zelenskyi, G7 Ambassadors, EU, NATO discuss support of Ukraine’s reforms 01

"The meeting mainly focused on deep reforms Ukraine is implementing and the international partners’ support of the efforts of the president and his team," the statement said.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/p3139383
 
 
Censor.NETPhotoUkrainian PoliticsZelenskyi, G7 Ambassadors, EU, NATO discuss support of Ukraine’s reforms. PHOTO
 
 
 
 
 
 up