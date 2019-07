Censor.NET reports citing National Police press service.

Deputy Head of the National Police Oleksandr Fatsevych stated this on July 15, the department’s press service reported.

"The police will work in enhanced security regime from July 15 to 28," he said during a video conference with the heads of territorial units.

It is noted that the meeting was held at the National Police Situation Center.

