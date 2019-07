Censor.NET reports citing State Emergency Situations Service press service.

Kyiv time on July 14, Ukraine’s State Emergency Situations Service was informed that a Mi-2 helicopter had crashed while performing field spraying works near the village of Yabluchne, Sumy region’s Velykopysarivskyi district.

"One person (a pilot) was killed in the crash. The causes behind the accident are being investigated," the service said on its website.

