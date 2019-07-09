EN|RU|UK
 French delegation visits Donbas. PHOTOS

A French delegation headed by French Ambassador to Ukraine Isabelle Dumont has visited the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and talked to the local population on the contact line.

"The French delegation paid a working visit to the JFO area. The parties discussed the real state of civil-military cooperation in the area of the Joint Forces Operation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the report reads.

In particular, Colonel Serhii Karpov, head of the unit of civil-military cooperation of the joint command post of the Ukrainian Joint Forces, focused the attention of foreign guests on the specific tasks that servicemen of civil-military cooperation groups are performing on a daily basis.

The delegation also visited the Hnutove checkpoint where border guards of the Donetsk detachment from the Joint Forces informed foreign guests about the peculiarities of the work of all entry and exit checkpoints within Donetsk and Luhansk regions and talked about how different categories of citizens cross the contact line.

According to the press service, the delegation expressed grave concern about civilians living in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Dumont, who visits the area not for the first time, stressed that France would continue to support Ukraine on the international stage, as this support is extremely necessary in order to preserve security and uphold international law on the European continent.

