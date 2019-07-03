EN|RU|UK
 Three NATO ships heading for Sea Breeze drills. PHOTOS

The HMCS Toronto frigate of the Canadian Navy, British air-defense destroyer HMS Duncan and Turkish frigate TCG Turgutreis have transited the Bosphorus and are heading for Odesa to participate in the Sea Breeze 2019 exercises.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Halifax class RCN MRC frigate SNMG 2 flagship HMCS NCSM TOR, Royal Navy Type 45 Daring class destroyer HMS Duncan & Turkish Navy Yavuz class MEKO200 frigate TCG Turgutreis F241 transited Bosphorus & entered the Black Sea en route to participate in Exercise Sea Breeze.

Exercise Sea Breeze 2019 started in Odesa on July 1. About 30 ships, 24 planes and over 3,000 troops from around the world are participating in the drills. On July 2, Russia resorted to provocations and blocked an area of 8,000 square kilometers in the Black Sea, one of the locations of the exercise.

Three NATO ships heading for Sea Breeze drills 01
Three NATO ships heading for Sea Breeze drills 02
Three NATO ships heading for Sea Breeze drills 03
Three NATO ships heading for Sea Breeze drills 04
Three NATO ships heading for Sea Breeze drills 05
Three NATO ships heading for Sea Breeze drills 06
Three NATO ships heading for Sea Breeze drills 07
Three NATO ships heading for Sea Breeze drills 08
Three NATO ships heading for Sea Breeze drills 09
Three NATO ships heading for Sea Breeze drills 10
Three NATO ships heading for Sea Breeze drills 11
Three NATO ships heading for Sea Breeze drills 12
Three NATO ships heading for Sea Breeze drills 13

