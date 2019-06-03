EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  7425
All about:Zelenskyi (161) USA (1953) U.S. Senate (14) Robert Portman (1)

 Senator Rob Portman: US to continue support Ukraine. PHOTOS

US Republican Senator Rob Portman commented on talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi held in Kyiv.

Censor.NET reports citing Portman's post on Twitter.

"I had the pleasure of meeting the newly elected Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week. He is committed to strengthening US ties and pushing back on Russian aggression," Portman tweeted.

He noted that the U.S. Senate would continue to support a free and democratic Ukraine through appropriate U.S. military, political, and economic assistance.

See more: US Charge d’Affairs a.i. Kristina Kvien arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi held talks with co-chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus Rob Portman on May 30.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/p3130124
 
 
Censor.NETPhotoWorldSenator Rob Portman: US to continue support Ukraine. PHOTOS
 
 
 
 
 
 up