 Senator Rob Portman: US to continue support Ukraine. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Portman's post on Twitter.

"I had the pleasure of meeting the newly elected Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week. He is committed to strengthening US ties and pushing back on Russian aggression," Portman tweeted.

I had the pleasure of meeting the newly elected #Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week. He is committed to strengthening US ties and pushing back on Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/OXP6mowSUK — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) 1 июня 2019 г.

He noted that the U.S. Senate would continue to support a free and democratic Ukraine through appropriate U.S. military, political, and economic assistance.

As co-chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, I’ll continue to support a free & democratic #Ukraine through appropriate U.S. military, political, & economic assistance. pic.twitter.com/MUE1caG6RB — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) 1 июня 2019 г.

See more: US Charge d’Affairs a.i. Kristina Kvien arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi held talks with co-chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus Rob Portman on May 30.