 Hungarian police detains Ukrainian who navigated Viking ship. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing BBC.

The Mermaid boat with the tourists sunk in the evening on May 29 as a result of a collision with another motor cruiser. The catastrophe occurred near Margaret Bridge, near the Hungarian Parliament building,

According to the passenger list available to the authorities, 35 persons travelled on the sunken boat, 2 Hungarian citizens (being the crew of the boat) and 33 South Korean citizens. Following the accident, 7 persons were rescued from the river and 7 persons were found dead by the rescue forces, all being citizens of the Republic of Korea.

To investigate circumstances of the accident, a maritime specialist was called to the headquarters of the Budapest police. The investigators conducted a check, having collected the evidence. A 64-year-old resident of Odesa named Yurii was arrested and questioned.

