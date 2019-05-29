EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World
  8843
All about:Kyiv (730) Ukrainian embassy (9) Saakashvili (225)

 Saakashvili gets certificate for return to Ukraine. PHOTO

Former Georgian President and former Odesa Regional Governor Mikheil Saakashvili will come back to Ukraine using a certificate for return to the country.

Censor.NET reports citing Saakashvili post on Facebook.

"The charming Ukrainian consul issued me at the embassy in Poland with a certificate for return to Ukraine! And now to the airport and to Kyiv!" he wrote.

Saakashvili gets certificate for return to Ukraine 01
Saakashvili gets certificate for return to Ukraine 02
Saakashvili gets certificate for return to Ukraine 03

Read more: Saakashvili says he has no political ambitions

May 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a decree to return Ukrainian citizenship to Saakashvili by amending a decree of former President Petro Poroshenko.

Saakashvili received a Ukrainian passport in 2015. He was appointed chairman of Odesa Regional State Administration. He resigned from the post in the autumn of 2016, and on July 26, 2017, President Poroshenko stripped Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/p3129507
 
   
Censor.NETPhotoWorldSaakashvili gets certificate for return to Ukraine. PHOTO
 
 
 
 
 
 up