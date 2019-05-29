 SBU, France secret services seized international drug group. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing SBU press service.

The attackers shipped from France through Poland to Ukraine the drug Subutex, containing the drug buprenorphine. According to operational information, during the year, the drug group transported to the territory of Ukraine 150 thousands tablets worth UAH 40 mln at black market prices.

Proceeds from illegal activities have allowed key individuals in the group to acquire prestigious brand SUVs, which were used as a corporate identity mark, apartments in the best areas of the cities of residence of the defendants, as well as other valuable property.

National Gendarmerie of the French Republic detained five citizens in Marseille for searching, purchasing and selling Ukrainian Subutex narcotic tablets to Ukrainian figurants. At the same time, the Central Bureau of Investigation of the Police of the Republic of Poland detained on its territory three citizens of Ukraine, who created and maintained a "transshipment base", which was used to change the intruders of transport and delivery routes, hiding drugs in consumer goods packages.

In the future, extradition to Ukraine of other members of the international drug group is expected.