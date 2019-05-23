EN|RU|UK
 244 households remain flooded in western Ukraine regions. PHOTOS

244 households remain submerged in the western regions of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing  State Service of Emergencies press service.

177 households were flooded in 16 settlements of Bohorodchanskyi, Tysmenitskyi, Nadvirnyanskyi districts, cities of Kalush and Ivano-Frankivsk.

In the city of Tysmenytsia and Pidpechary Tismenetskyi area put up rescue posts to transport residents through the overflow of water.

19 units were attracted from the SSES for pumping water and assisting the population. 21 motor pumps and 79 people l / s.

244 households remain flooded in western Ukraine regions 01

There is moderate rain in the region.

244 households remain flooded in western Ukraine regions 02

In the Lviv region, 3 households are flooded in the town of Khodoriv, Zhydachiv District.

244 households remain flooded in western Ukraine regions 03

244 households remain flooded in western Ukraine regions 04

244 households remain flooded in western Ukraine regions 05
Фото: пресс-служба ГСЧС

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/p3128416
 
 
