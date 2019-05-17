 PrivatBank ATM explosion in Dnipro: money stolen, shop damaged. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Informator.

It is known that the incident was without human victims, although, judging by the sign on the store, "Svitanok" works around the clock. Store employees did not discuss what had happened.

What amount stolen from an ATM is still unknown. After the explosion, the windows of the store were broken, the windows and the ceiling were damaged.

On-site work investigators, as well as employees of security firms. They inspect the scene to identify the perpetrators as soon as possible.

Watch more: PrivatBank ATM explosion in Dnipro caught on camera. VIDEO











