 PrivatBank ATM explosion in Dnipro: money stolen, shop damaged. PHOTOS

May 17, unidentified persons blew up the PrivatBank ATM in the Svitanok store, which is located in Pidhirnyi on Partizanska Street. According to information from our own sources, we managed to find out that unknown persons had stolen the tapes where the money was kept.

Censor.NET reports citing Informator.

It is known that the incident was without human victims, although, judging by the sign on the store, "Svitanok" works around the clock. Store employees did not discuss what had happened.

PrivatBank ATM explosion in Dnipro: money stolen, shop damaged 01

What amount stolen from an ATM is still unknown. After the explosion, the windows of the store were broken, the windows and the ceiling were damaged.

On-site work investigators, as well as employees of security firms. They inspect the scene to identify the perpetrators as soon as possible.

PrivatBank ATM explosion in Dnipro: money stolen, shop damaged 02

PrivatBank ATM explosion in Dnipro: money stolen, shop damaged 03
PrivatBank ATM explosion in Dnipro: money stolen, shop damaged 04
PrivatBank ATM explosion in Dnipro: money stolen, shop damaged 05
PrivatBank ATM explosion in Dnipro: money stolen, shop damaged 06

Source: Censor.NET
 
   
