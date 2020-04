Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

"The European Commission announces it will provide Ukraine with 1.2 billion EUR to combat COVID-19, an unprecedented sum of macro-financial assistance," he wrote.

President Zelenskyi added that "the EU decision is one of solidarity".

"Ukraine was right to make its European choice. A friend in need is a friend indeed," the president wrote.