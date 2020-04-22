 Kyiv city reports 97 new coronavirus cases

Censor.NET reports citing his channel on Telegram.

"The number of Kyiv residents with the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease has grown by 97 people over the past day, of whom are 10 healthcare workers. Kyiv has 989 confirmed coronavirus cases," Klitschko said at a briefing on April 22, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Among the newly infected people in Kyiv city are 34 women aged between 22 to 83 years, 7 girls under the age of 17, 52 men aged between 18 to 85 years, and four boys under the age of 17.

According to Klitschko, 21 patients have been hospitalized; others are being treated at home, under doctors’ supervision.

At the same time, six people in Kyiv have recovered over the past day; total number of recovered people in Kyiv is 39.

As of Wednesday morning, Ukraine reported 6,592 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 174 deaths and 424 recoveries.