 Health Ministry: 1,245 Ukrainian health workers contracted COVID-19

As reported by Censor.NET.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said this at a briefing on April 22.

"Since the pandemic began in Ukraine, 6,592 people have fallen ill, including 431 children and 1,245 healthcare workers," said Stepanov.

Only over the past day, 32 children and 107 healthcare workers have tested positive for the coronavirus, Stepanov stressed.

In addition, 90 people have been hospitalized and 13 lethal cases have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day. At the same time, 57 people have recovered, including nine children.