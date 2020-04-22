 Ukraine going according to best-case scenario in fight against coronavirus - Shmyhal

Censor.NET reports citing RBC Ukraine.

"The health care system is now less than 10% loaded with coronavirus patients. We are following a so-called positive scenario. But that doesn't mean we won't have peaks and bursts this year. In general, the world will not overcome coronavirus this year, and in any event, we will have to live in an already new world and under new social restrictions. For example, under risk-oriented conditions when we will introduce quarantine restrictions in individual towns, villages or regions," Shmyhal said.

He also noted that the Cabinet of Ministers would extend the quarantine in Ukraine at least until May 11 and at the same time plans to ease some measures, such as conditions for mandatory observation.

"The measures we have taken are unpopular and rather severe, but they are giving results today. Unfortunately, not everyone treats all of them consciously so, according to the estimates of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, which have been obtained recently, two more peaks are expected. One is expected at the end of April and the other between May 3 and 8," he added.

At present, Shmyhal said, the government considers May 11 as a desirable border after which it expects to receive positive data and live in a softer mode: "But it's not clear that this will be the case. Today, no one in the world has learned to predict data on coronavirus. Everyone can only guess [what can happen]."

Read more: Health Ministry: 1,245 Ukrainian health workers contracted COVID-19

Shmyhal added that the government is calculating models to find a balance between a tough quarantine and the work of economic sectors. He stressed that the sectors of small and medium-sized businesses with a large number of jobs are particularly important.

A total of 6,592 coronavirus cases were laboratory confirmed in Ukraine as of early Wednesday, April 22. Some 467 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours.