 Ukraine records 467 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 13 fatal cases

Censor.NET reports citing ministry's press service.

"During April 21, 467 reports of new confirmed cases were received ... As a result of the complications caused by the disease, 174 people died, 90 of them were men and 84 were women. Among the dead, people over the age of 50 years (85%) predominate. Some 424 people have already recovered, of whom 27 are children, whose repeated laboratory test did not reveal the virus in the body," the Health Center reported on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Earlier it was reported that as of 9:00 on April 21, there were 6,125 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine, the number of recovered patients (367) exceeded the number of fatal cases (161). Thus, over the past day the number of fatal cases has increased by 13 and the number of recovery cases - by 57.

Read more: Health Ministry: 1,138 Ukrainian health workers contracted coronavirus