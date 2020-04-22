 Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas seven times, no loses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the Russian-occupation troops launched four attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and three more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

The Joint Forces members gave an adequate response to the enemy attacks.

No casualties among Ukrainian military personnel were reported over the past day.

According to the intelligence data, two invaders were destroyed.

Today, Russian-occupation troops have used mounted anti-tank grenade launchers to fire at Ukrainian troops near Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk). No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.