 SESU Continues Extinguishing Fires In Chornobyl Exclusion Zone And In Zhytomyr Region

As reported by Censor.NET.

The SESU has said this in a statement.

A total of 405 kilometers of fire barrier lines have been created by engineering equipment.

There is not threat to the Shelter facility in the Chornobyl exclusion zone.

A total of 1,359 people and 340 machinery units have been engaged in the extinguishing of the fires.

Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, states that the National Guard has started anti-subversive activity operation in the Chornobyl exclusion zone after detection of four new bodies of fire.