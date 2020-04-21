 Ukraine returns to top 100 of World Press Freedom Index

Censor.NET reports citing World Press Freedom Index, Reporters Without Borders report.

"Ukraine has a diversified media landscape and its authorities have adopted a number of long-awaited reforms since the 2014 revolution, including a law on media ownership transparency. However, these gains are fragile, as the new independent public broadcaster’s under-financing has shown. Much more is needed to loosen the oligarchs’ tight grip on the media, encourage editorial independence and combat impunity for crimes of violence against journalists," the report reads.

The 2020 World Press Freedom Index is topped by Norway, Finland, and Denmark.

In 2009, Ukraine ranked 89th.