 Ukrainian parliament may meet on Friday – MP

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"There will be no meeting tomorrow [on April 22]. We are considering Thursday or Friday, most likely Friday," Kravchuk said.

When asked whether Bill No. 2571-d "On the Introduction of Amendments to Some Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Some Mechanisms for the Regulation of Banking Activity" is to be considered at second reading at the extraordinary meeting, the MP said: "Not this week. It's necessary to repeal resolutions cancelling the bill with amendments to the rules of procedure."

