 Ukrainian army reports 39 coronavirus cases

Censor.NET reports citing press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"As of 7:00 on April 21, 39 cases of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus were registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including two recoveries and two lethal cases," reads the report.

It notes that 272 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 90 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next two days.

As of 9:00 on April 21, Ukraine had 6,125 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 161 lethal cases and 367 recoveries.