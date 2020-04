 Ukraine reports 6,125 coronavirus cases, including 415 over past day

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

"As of 9:00 on April 21, Ukraine had 6,125 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 161 lethal cases and 367 recoveries. Over the past day, 415 new cases have been reported," the Health Ministry wrote on Facebook.

In particular, coronavirus cases in Ukraine were confirmed in:

Vinnytsia region – 338 cases;

Volyn region – 174 cases;

Dnipropetrovsk region – 122 cases;

Donetsk region – 16 cases;

Zhytomyr region – 270 cases;

Zakarpattia region – 205 cases;

Zaporizhzhia region – 137 cases;

Ivano-Frankivsk region – 556 cases;

Kirovohrad region – 247 cases;

Kyiv city – 892 cases;

Kyiv region – 356 cases;

Lviv region - 256 cases;

Luhansk region - 25 cases;

Mykolaiv region - 41 cases;

Odesa region – 146 cases;

Poltava region - 101 cases;

Rivne region - 341 cases;

Sumy region - 84 cases;

Ternopil region – 435 cases;

Kharkiv region - 77 cases;

Kherson region - 70 cases;

Khmelnytskyi region – 49 cases;

Cherkasy region – 186 cases;

Chernivtsi region - 988 cases;

Chernihiv region - 13 cases.

Read more: Klitschko: Access to cemeteries in Kyiv to be limited from April 18

The studies were conducted by the virology reference laboratory of the Public Health Center of Ukraine, as well as by regional laboratories.