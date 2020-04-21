 Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded, one - died

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm mortars, which should be kept in the disengagements areas under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, small arms, and sniping weapons to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Russian-occupation troops launched nine attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, using grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems – outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk), Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), and Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); small arms – in the area of Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-led forces launched four attacks, firing hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms on Ukrainian troops near Shumy (41km north of Donetsk); sniping weapons – outside Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars, grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns, small arms – in the area of Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

One Ukrainian serviceman was killed, three more soldiers were wounded and another one sustained combat injury over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.