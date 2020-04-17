 Coronavirus quarantine temporary but very important - Zelenskyi

Censor.NET reports citing president's office.

He said this at a traditional meeting on combating coronavirus, the press service of the head of state reported.

"Yes, everyone loves spring picnics. Everyone wants to have a traditional barbecue. We need to understand people with these desires. But it necessary to tell them that quarantine is temporary but very important. Such a picnic or barbecue today can cost someone's life. Communication and clarification are extremely important at such a difficult time," Zelenskyi said.

According to Heath Minister Maksym Stepanov, the mortality rate from COVID-19 in Ukraine is 2.7% of the number of people infected with the virus. This is a much lower figure than the world average. At the same time, Ukraine has not yet reached the peak of its incidence, and it necessary to be cautious due to the Easter and May holidays.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that more than 90% of pharmacies and stores in Ukraine had been provided with personal protective equipment.

In addition, it was noted that hospitals' inspection commissions in the regions showed that, despite good statistics from local authorities, there were many problems for doctors. In particular, the issue concerns the delivery of some medicines, as well as the settlement of transport issues and nutrition of doctors, especially those who stay overnight in medical facilities because of the epidemic.

Read more: Ukraine registers 501 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths, with total number of infected of 4,662 people – Health Ministry

The government said that the money for these services had been allocated and that the local authorities had to provide these services.

"If the authorities in the regions do not know [how that can be done], then it is necessary to tell them, explain them. If there is money, it is necessary to ensure their most efficient use," Zelenskyi said.

According to the Ukrainian Health Ministry, 4,662 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine as of 09:00 on April 17. A total of 125 people died of the disease, and 246 patients recovered. A total of 501 new cases have been recorded in Ukraine over the past 24 hours.