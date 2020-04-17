 Kyiv city reports 61 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 705

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"The number of Kyiv residents with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease has grown by 61 people, of whom are 7 healthcare workers. Kyiv city has a total of 705 confirmed COVID-19 cases," Klitschko said at a briefing on April 17, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Among the newly infected people in Kyiv city are 31 women aged between 20 to 97 years, 28 men aged between 19 to 71 years, and two 12-year-old boys.

Read more: Lockdown doubles unemployment rate in Ukraine, - report

As of Friday morning, Ukraine reported 4,662 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 125 deaths and 246 recoveries.