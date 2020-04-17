 Health Ministry intends to test healthcare workers for COVID-19 once every five days

As reported by Censor.NET.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said this at a briefing on April 17.

"Due to a significant increase in the number of infected healthcare workers, we are now considering the possibility of conducting tests once every five days for all healthcare employees working with COVID-19," said Stepanov.

According to the Health Ministry, some 91 Ukrainian healthcare workers have fallen ill over the past day.

Read more: Kyiv city reports 32 new coronavirus cases, including one death - Klitschko

As of Friday morning, Ukraine reported 4,662 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 125 deaths and 246 recoveries.