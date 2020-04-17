 U.S. to increase aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19 by $9.1 mln - Ukrainian Embassy in U.S.

Censor.NET reports citing the Embassy's post on Facebook.

"The funds will be allocated to Ukraine through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)," the Embassy's press service said on Facebook.

The assistance will be aimed at preparing laboratory systems, detecting a disease, providing technical support in responding to and communicating the risks of the spread of COVID-19.

"In addition, assistance will contribute to the support of measures on the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 patients, water supply, sanitation and hygiene measures for the most vulnerable segments of the population of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the Embassy emphasized.

The embassy thanked U.S. partners for their support and well-coordinated efforts.