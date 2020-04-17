 Ceasefire observed in Donbas, no loses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"On April 17, the armed formations of the Russian Federation have not demonstrated firing activity yet. No casualties among Ukrainian defenders have been reported today," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Yesterday, the Russian-occupation troops violated ceasefire once, using automatic mounted grenade launchers to shell Ukrainian positions near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk). Ukrainian troops sustained no losses.

According to the intelligence data, one Russian mercenary was wounded on April 16.