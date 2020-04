As reported by Censor.NET.

"In the Lviv region, the eighth patient, who was diagnosed with coronavirus infection, has died," it says.

The patient was a 67-year-old man who also had diabetes.

On April 8, he was hospitalized in the Novoyavorivska hospital, and then transferred to the regional infectious diseases hospital. A PCR test showed coronavirus infection on April 11.

