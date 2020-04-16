 Kyiv city reports 32 new coronavirus cases, including one death - Klitschko

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Telegram,

"The number of Kyiv residents with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease has grown by 32 people, of whom is one healthcare worker. Unfortunately, another lethal case has been recorded in the capital over the past day," Klitschko said at a briefing on April 16.

Among the new infected people in Kyiv city are 11 women aged between 29 to 80 years and 20 men aged between 19 to 60 years.

According to Klitschko, three patients have been hospitalized; others are being treated at home, under doctors’ supervision.

As of Thursday morning, Ukraine reported 4,161 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 116 deaths and 186 recoveries.