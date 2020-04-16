 Next stage of detainee release begins. Nineteen citizens returning to Ukraine. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing president's office press service.

"The next stage of mutual release of detained persons has begun. Ukraine returns 19 citizens, who were held captive in the temporarily occupied territories. Taking into account the quarantine restrictions currently in force in the country, the released Ukrainians will be sent for mandatory observation upon their return," the Office of the President of Ukraine posted on its Telegram channel.

The Office noted that the mutual release of detained persons took place within the framework of the "all for all" format. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the Ukrainian authorities value every person who is illegally detained in the occupied territories or in another country.

