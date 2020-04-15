 Government closes ten more border crossing points

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov submitted a relevant proposal for consideration by the Cabinet on Wednesday, April 15.

"I ask to support amendments to the resolution No. 288 on expanding the list of temporarily closed border crossing points... In particular, we suggest closing the crossing points Ustyluh, Khmilnytsia, Hrushiv, Uhryniv, Solotovyno, Kelmentsi, Bronytsia, Sokyriany, Palanka and Novi Troyany. These are automobile border crossing points, and some of them are both automobile and pedestrian crossing points, "Avakov said.

Earlier, the state border of Ukraine could be crossed on private vehicles through 19 border crossing points.