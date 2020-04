As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of Kyiv residents who have laboratory-confirmed coronavirus diseases has increased by another 61 people over the past day … Of these, three are doctors ... Of the cases recorded over the past day, another one is recorded in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, and three more in the St. Jonas Monastery," said Klitschko.

