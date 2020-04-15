 Kyiv city reports 61 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 612

Censor.NET reports citing his channel on Telegram.

"The number of Kyiv residents with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease has grown to 612. Over the past day, 61 more people [have fallen ill], including three healthcare workers. Unfortunately, another lethal case has been recorded in the capital over the past day," Klitschko said at a briefing on April 15.

Among the new infected people in Kyiv city are 26 women aged between 26 to 65 years and 29 men aged between 20 to 67 years. In addition, six children have contracted Covid-19.

According to Klitschko, 28 patients have been hospitalized; others are being treated at home, under doctors’ supervision.

As of Wednesday morning, Ukraine reported 3,764 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 108 deaths and 143 cases of recovery.