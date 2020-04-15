 Lockdown in Ukraine to be lifted only if morbidity rate shows constant decline, - Healthcare Minister

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"I can confidently say that this (the exit from lockdown) is possible only when we see the sustainable decline of the Covid-19 morbidity rate. As for the mechanism of leaving the lockdown, we constantly analyze the experience of various countries (...) and we'll do so in our country with as much comfort as possible", the official said.

The Minister said that given the record of morbidity that is already observed today, on April 15, it is too soon about lifting the lockdown.

As of 9 a.m. of April 15, there are 3,764 lab-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine. 108 patients deceased, 143 recovered. 392 new cases were observed over just 24 hours.