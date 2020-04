 Ukraine reports 3,764 coronavirus cases, including 392 over past day

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

"A total of 3,764 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Some 39,084 PCR tests have been conducted in Ukraine to detect new coronavirus infection. On April 14, 392 reports on new confirmed cases were received," the Public Health Centre wrote on Facebook on April 15.

In Ukraine, 108 people have died from complications related to Covid-19, including 56 men and 52 women. Among those deceased were mostly people over the age of 50 (85%).

At the same time, 143 people in Ukraine have already recovered - a repeated laboratory test has found no virus.

In particular, coronavirus cases in Ukraine were confirmed in:

Vinnytsia region – 241 cases (12 cases of recovery);

Volyn region – 100 cases (3 cases of recovery);

Dnipropetrovsk region – 74 cases (8 cases of recovery);

Donetsk region – 12 cases (1 case of recovery);

Zhytomyr region – 130 cases (1 case of recovery);

Zakarpattia region – 110 cases (12 cases of recovery);

Zaporizhzhia region – 99 cases (12 cases of recovery);

Ivano-Frankivsk region – 356 cases (18 cases of recovery);

Kirovohrad region – 192 cases;

Kyiv city – 612 cases;

Kyiv region – 230 cases (12 cases of recovery);

Lviv region - 152 cases (6 cases of recovery);

Luhansk region - 4 cases;

Mykolaiv region - 14 cases;

Odesa region - 70 cases;

Poltava region - 27 cases (3 cases of recovery);

Rivne region - 173 cases (8 cases of recovery);

Sumy region - 77 cases (2 cases of recovery);

Ternopil region - 287 cases (cases of recovery);

Kharkiv region - 25 cases (1 case of recovery);

Kherson region - 41 cases (1 case of recovery);

Khmelnytskyi region - 34 cases (3 cases of recovery)

Cherkasy region - 105 cases (4 cases of recovery);

Chernivtsi region - 589 cases (21 cases of recovery);

Chernihiv region - 10 cases.

Some 2,145 people in Ukraine are undergoing treatment at home under doctors’ supervision, 1,368 people have been hospitalized, including 59 children.