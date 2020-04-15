 Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas nine times, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"All enemy attacks were recorded in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In particular, Russian-occupation troops fired automatic mounted grenade launchers and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), and Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); mounted antitank grenade launchers – outside Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – near and Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk), Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk), and Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk).

See more: United States continues security assistance to Ukraine despite Covid-19 – embassy. PHOTO

Two Ukrainian servicemen were wounded and one sustained a combat injury in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the enemy has not opened fire yet.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.