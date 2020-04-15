 Deputy Head of Kyiv city hall charged with extortion of USD 125,000. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing TSN.ua.

The SBU's unit for economic security busted Povoroznyk who, along with his sidekick, also planned another affair to get a hand on 246,000 dollars from a different construction project.

The mediator was detained after he got the bribe in the amount of 60,000 dollars.

The SBU conducted respective searches in the building of Kyiv city state administration. The investigation is underway.

In February, employees of the Military Prosecutor’s Office detained the director of a state-owned plant after taking a $ 5,000 bribe. This was stated by the press service of the Military Prosecutor's Office in the Central region. It is reported that the official received this amount for concluding a contract for storing property and then concluding a lease agreement for non-residential premises, which was located on the territory of the plant that is part of the Ukroboronprom group of companies.