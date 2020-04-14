 Ukraine’s Security Service detains major general suspected in state treason, terrorist act. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing SBU press service.

"The SBU gathered enough evidence, which show clearly that Shaitanov is the agent of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation. It is confirmed by the materials of the case, which include audio- and video-recordings," the message said.

"Unfortunately, a person who received a general rank after the Revolution of Dignity and had to protect Ukraine worked against it, in fact. We held a difficult, long-term, multilevel special operation. It is the most important exposure of the Security Service during Independence," SBU Head Ivan Bakanov stated.

According to the materials of the case, Shaitanov, who is one of the former heads of the Special Operations Center A of the SBU, was in the secret service under cover name Bobyl with FSB Colonel Igor Yegorov.

Yegorov is the employee of Counterintelligence Operations Department of the First Service of the FSB; the department, which deals with the planning, organization and holding of counterintelligence and subversive and terrorist actions in the territory of Ukraine and in the territory of other states.

The investigation also possesses undeniable evidence that on the assignment of the Russian special service, Major-General Shaitanov planned holding of the terrorist acts in the territory of Ukraine.

The FSB official guaranteed the remuneration in the sum of $200,000 and passport of the Russian citizen. Shaitanov selected a person from former fighters of the special units for the role of the perpetrator.

The preparation for these crimes is clearly set out in the materials of the case.

Moreover, Shaitanov gathered and passed to the Russian side such information:

circumstances of holding of particular secret operations in Donbas Conflict zone and employees involved in them;

international cooperation of the Ukrainian special services in the national security and defense sphere;

employees of the leadership of the Counterintelligence Department, operative detachments of the SBU and Special Operations Center A;

selection, consideration and involvement of the officers of special and intelligence bodies to the work for FSB.

The secret meetings in the territories of the European countries were spotted. Yegorov met Shaitanov and other citizens of Ukraine who were involved in the fulfillment of the tasks of the Russian special service.

Currently, the urgent investigative actions take place. The searches are held at the place of residence and temporary stay of Shaitanov and citizens of Ukraine suspected in the involvement in the undercover unit of the FSB employee Yegorov. The circumstances of their illicit activity will be established.

Using his position, Shaitanov got intelligence information about senior and general officers of the SBU. During the pretrial investigation, their involvement in the disclosure of information with limited access will be identified.

Shaitanov might be served with charges on commitment of state treason and terrorist action, which will lead to the choosing of the restrictive measure for him. The procedural guidance in the proceeding is held by Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine.