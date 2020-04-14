 Kyiv city reports 551 cases of coronavirus – Klitschko

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of people with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease in Kyiv has grown by 56 over the past day, of whom are five healthcare workers. Unfortunately, another lethal case has been recorded in the capital over the past day," Klitschko said at a briefing on April 14, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Among the new infected people in Kyiv city are 26 women aged between 26 to 74 years and 24 men aged between 21 to 82 years. In addition, six children have contracted Covid-19 – 3 girls and 3 boys aged between 3 to 7 years.

As of Tuesday morning, Ukraine reported 3,372 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 98 deaths and 119 cases of recovery.