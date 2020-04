Censor.NET reports citing press service of the Command of the Medical Forces of the Ukrainian army.

"As of 07:00 on April 14, no new cases of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 infection were registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A total of 19 cases of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 have been registered, including one recovery and one fatality," it said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Some 227 people remain in isolation and self-isolation, the command said.

