 Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 21 times. No loses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Russian-occupation troops launched six attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, using 82mm mortars to shell Ukrainian positions near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); hand-held grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the area of Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol), Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk), and Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Ukrainian troops came under grenade launcher, heavy machine gun, and small arms fire near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

Read more: Ceasefire observed in Donbas so far today

No casualties among Ukrainian military personnel were reported over the past day.

According to the preliminary intelligence data, at least two Russian mercenaries were wounded.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already violated ceasefire twice.