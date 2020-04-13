 ‘All for all’ detainee exchange to occur this week

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"These people, who will be released and will return next week, will undergo observation according to the procedure approved by the Ministry of Health and the Chief Sanitary Doctor," Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova said in a commentary to Ukrayina24 TV channel.

"The state and the president are going to return all the citizens of Ukraine who stay in the occupied territories and in Russia," she added.

In addition, the Commissioner noted that, according to her information, some of the detainees held in Russia, including in the Lefortovo remand prison in Moscow, had signs of Covid-19 coronavirus infection. However, this information is currently being checked and the relevant inquiries were sent to High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova.

"As soon as I have the accurate information, I will report it," the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner summarized.

As reported, at the meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group held in the format of video conferences on April 6-8, the parties reached a principled agreement on the next phase of the exchange of detainees in the near future.

On March 5, Zelenskyi stated that the Ukrainian side had submitted a list of more than 200 surnames to the TCG for the upcoming mutual exchange of detainees.