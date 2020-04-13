 Kyiv Pechersk Lavra closed for quarantine – Klitschko

Censor.NET reports citing Klitschko's briefing.

"Of the total [Covid-19] cases reported over the past day, 63 have been confirmed in Kyiv Pechersk Lavra. That is, there are more than 90 confirmed coronavirus cases there," Klitschko said at a briefing on April 13.

According to the mayor, Kyiv Pechersk Lavra has been closed for quarantine following a relevant decision approved by the Kyiv city’s emergency committee.

"I’m calling on the law enforcement agencies to monitor compliance with this decision," Klitschko said.

As reported, the total number of Kyiv residents infected with the coronavirus made up 495 people, according to data provided as of the morning of April 13.