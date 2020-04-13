 Ukraine reports 325 new Covid-19 cases over past day

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

"According to data provided by laboratory centers, [Covid-19] in Ukraine over the past day has been confirmed by PCR tests among 325 people, including 12 children and 85 health workers. In total, 3,102 cases have been confirmed, including 201 children and 530 health workers," Stepanov said at a briefing on April 13.

According to the minister, three people have been placed on ventilators, of whom there have been no health workers. Eight people have recovered, including one child and four health workers.

Ten people have died over the past day. These were mostly elderly people with some other illnesses.

As of 9:00, April 13, Ukraine had 3,102 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 93 deaths. Some 97 patients recovered, according to the Public Health Centre.